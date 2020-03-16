Miami Mayor gives update on coronavirus self-quarantine

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has posted another video on his Twitter to share an update on his self-quarantine after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fourth video update was posted on Monday afternoon, which is his fifth day of self-quarantining.

It’s now day four since i’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and here’s how I’m feeling. Hopefully, through my experience, I can continue to put a face to this virus and reduce the anxiety many people are experiencing. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/p07bO8Euaf — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 16, 2020

“I feel good,” said Suarez. “I feel a slight congestion. No fever, no coughing, no body aches, so I’m very pleased with how I feel, very happy.”

The mayor also acknowledged the fact that multiple followers take comfort in his video journal updates.

Suarez said over 40 City of Miami government employees have been tested for COVID-19 and had negative results.

He stated he will put up another video later Monday that will provide answers to frequently asked questions like where to get tested and what the city is doing to protect their residents.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.