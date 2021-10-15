MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s embattled top cop has officially been fired from his post following a series of special meeting surrounding his recent controversial comments about some commissioners.

7News spoke with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who was, initially, a supporter of the now-former police chief Art Acevedo.

Suarez said he is now wishing him well and is ready to move forward.

“I think a lot of people wanted to see the City of Miami divided and what you saw was unanimity,” Suarez said.

City commissioners voted 5-0 in support of firing Acevedo after only six months on the job.

“What we saw was a fair and impartial hearing where the commission went out of their way to wanna give the chief an opportunity to present his side of the argument,” Suarez said.

“If Chief Acevedo could say anything, [if] it would make any difference, he would,” said attorney John Byrne. “It’s very clear here what’s going on.”

When asked if he was surprised Acevedo did not speak at the hearing, Suarez said, “I was. I was surprised.”

After the meeting, an emotional Acevedo shared a few words.

“I lament the fact that I will not have the opportunity to continue serving here,” he said. “To reiterate, there are many quality men and women in this department. I want them to know that I admire them and will continue to support them.”

“My heart goes out to him and his family,” Suarez said. “He’s a good person, his wife is a great person and I know his son has suffered and that, as a young man who had an elected official as a father, I know how hard it can be to go through something like this when your father’s being criticized. You don’t really have that perspective. I will always be available to them as a friend.”

When asked if he had reached out to Acevedo, Suarez said, “I would love to reach out to him. I think I have to be careful because there’s potential pending litigation, and so, I don’t wanna do anything to create any liability for the city.”

Suarez is referring Acevedo’s claim that some elected officials were trying to interfere with police investigations.

Those claims, which were relayed to Suarez along with the city manager, will be reviewed and investigated.

Now holding the post is Interim Police Chief Manny Morales.

