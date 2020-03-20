Miami mayor encourages public to shelter-in-place

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami mayor Francis Suarez is encouraging the public to shelter-in-place as a precaution amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

His announcement was made in an attempt to protect those most vulnerable to the virus — the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

“I urge you, in the strongest terms, to shelter-in-place to the extent possible, and to avoid any and all unnecessary interactions with others,” said Suarez.

The mayor tested positive earlier this month and has been in self quarantine since his diagnosis.

