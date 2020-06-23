Miami mayor distributes masks to businesses, residents in ZIP code with high COVID-19 infection rate

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez handed out 50,000 face masks to residents and business owners in one of the ZIP codes that has a high COVID-19 infection rate.

The distribution event was held near the intersection at Northwest 17th Avenue and 36th Street at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

“We’re going to be giving them out to business owners and residents in this ZIP code because it’s one of the most vulnerable,” said Suarez.

The event’s location fell into the 33142 ZIP code, one of the three that has recently had a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases.

“When I go places, to be safe,” said one young recipient.

The other two ZIP codes are 33125 and 33126 and officials are trying to determine what is the cause of uptick in cases for these areas.

Suarez said the masks will be needed more often now that several Miami-Dade County municipalities will be requiring residents to wear face coverings in public spaces at all times.

“What we did yesterday was express an intention,” Suarez said. “We had an opportunity because we had 15 mayors that were there and we wanted to do something collaboratively, and you saw a lot of the mayors expressed their intentions to do it as well.”

7News captured the mayor, a COVID-19 survivor himself, distributing face masks at a Metro by T-Mobile business.

“Each one of those has 10,” Suarez said to the store employees.

Suarez said the exceptions to the mandatory face mask requirement will likely apply when residents are working out or eating at a restaurant.

