Miami mayor, commissioner exchange harsh words at City Hall meeting

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami’s mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo exchanged choice words during a meeting at Miami City Hall.

Tensions ran high at the City of Miami Commission meeting, Thursday.

“I did much better when I was your age and got elected the first time,” said Carollo.

“No, you didn’t get elected,” said Suarez. “You barely got elected this time. I got elected, and they voted for me — not for you. You didn’t run. Maybe you were afraid to run, but you didn’t run, so you’re not the mayor, you’re a commissioner. That’s it.”

The meeting was the first to take place after a news conference Tuesday, where past and present community leaders announced a recall effort against the District 3 commissioner. They said the effort was a result of Carollo’s expressed unprofessional behavior, intimidation tactics and abuse of power.

The commissioner claimed part of the reason for the recall was to distract the public from the recent scandal in the mayor’s office.

“Of course, I know now you want to create an narrative where you want to put the focus on my office and the mistakes that have been made,” said Suarez, ‘but don’t worry, I’m going to remind people of the things going on in your office and the things that you’re doing and the things that you’ve done.”

The two were referring to an incident that happened with Rene Pedrosa, a former aide to the mayor.

Pedrosa is facing four felony charges, including battery, promoting sexual performance by a child and electronic transmission of material harmful to minors.

“It is clear to me that part of the press conference that was done is to distract from precisely what’s happened in the mayor’s office with Rene Pedrosa,” said Carollo.​

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Suarez. “I mean, I think it’s absurd to blame someone who had nothing to do with that, and I think it’s an insult frankly to the family.”

Volunteers were in the meeting wearing “Recall Carollo” shirts.

They said it was part of a silent protest and declined to speak with 7News on camera.​

“We have a bunch of losers who are not happy with how an election turned out in District 1 in November,” said Carollo.

“It is no surprise citizens of his district are recalling him,” said Suarez. “They are tired of his shenanigans.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.