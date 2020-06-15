Miami mayor: City will not go into Phase 3, says there are major concerns with COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that the city is not going into the next phase of reopening due to major concerns with COVID-19.

Suarez made the announcement Monday in a press conference with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Suarez said a recent increase of COVID-19 cases has been a cause for concern.

As a result, Suarez said the city will not be going into Phase 3 of the plan to reopen. However, he said there are no plans to roll back the openings and there are no plans for a new stay-at-home order.

Suarez said he wants to sound the alarm on the virus and warned the public that now is not the time to let your guard down.

“If we continue on this trajectory, we are going to be put in the position where we have to make tough choices,” he said.

Suarez said there has been an uptick in cases in people between the ages of 18 and 35, and particularly after Memorial Day weekend.

Suarez also wanted to remind the public to continue wearing masks, washing your hands and social distancing.

