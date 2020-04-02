Miami Mayor asks President Trump to suspend flights to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of the City of Miami has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to immediately suspend flights from international and domestic coronavirus hotspots to Miami International Airport.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Mayor Francis Suarez said suspending the flights would help prevent the spread of the virus.

Today I asked President Trump @realdonaldtrump to immediately suspend flights from international and domestic COVID-19 hotspots to Miami International Airport. We need to stop the spread of the virus to keep Miami residents safe. pic.twitter.com/XdNoHqfrSt — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 3, 2020

“We are at war with a silent, deadly and merciless enemy,” Suarez said. “I have personally witnessed its speed, its spread and its lethality among my residents in Miami, and now in the state of Florida.”

Suarez also asked the president to prioritize the movement of medical supplies, food and personal protective equipment.

