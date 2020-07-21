Miami mayor announces closure of summer camps, strict regulations on masks

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced new measures the city will be enforcing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Suarez held a media conference on Tuesday morning where he announced summer camps will be closing.

“We’re going to be closing all of our summer camps effective this week,” the mayor said.

He also announced a team of officers will be dedicated to monitoring face mask violations for the week.

“We’re going to have 39 officers enforcing mask violations this week,” Suarez said. “That is going to consist of 20 NROs, which are Neighborhood Resource Officers, as well as the balance [that] will be police officers. They’re going to be working seven days a week.”

The decision to close summer camps comes after three children and one counselor became infected with COVID-19 across three Miami locations, as well as the latest number of cases reported by the Florida Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 2,522 new cases of the virus were reported in Miami-Dade County and 9,440 new cases were reported in the entire state.

Suarez said the City of Miami alone is seeing 62 new cases each day.

“That’s about half of what it was at the peak which was 125, which is good news,” he said.

Broward reported 1,601 cases while 41 new cases were reported in Monroe County.

Mayor Suarez also discussed the possibility of another shutdown as medical professionals struggle to find space for patients at South Florida hospitals.

“You move things around and you make the one bed and you realize, ‘OK, we need 20 more. Where are we going to do it?’ So they’ve been working on that, just trying to keep pace with the disease,” said Dr. Nicholas Namias of UHealth Trauma and Critical Care.

Suarez said he has another meeting with business owners on Friday. Their input will be part of his decision on whether to roll back any openings in the city.

“There is no announcement on that today,” he said about a future stay-at-home order. “It’s a discussion we have every day. It’s a debate we have every day. For the moment, hospital administrators who are monitoring capacity, as well as our specialists, are telling us to maintain the course.”

Suarez said the business owners he spoke with last week expressed how they wanted any decision regarding a shutdown to be in line with the county. Some also said if a decision is made to close once again, they’d rather it come sooner rather than later.

“We’re not in school and we are sort of out of season, if you will,” the mayor said. “If it were between now and December, they would prefer it to be now, so some expressed that and obviously, others expressed the fact that if we were to close, some businesses might not come back.”

