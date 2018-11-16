Miami Marlins show off new logo in South Florida, hand out holiday turkeys

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins revealed their team’s new logo and celebrated its new chapter with the South Florida community outside the ballpark.

Marlins players and team CEO Derek Jeter are in the holiday spirit, Friday. They’ve been going out into the community sporting their new team colors and logo.

They passed out Thanksgiving turkeys outside of the Marlins Park and poured cafecito at Cafe Versailles in Little Havana.

“New colors, new energy,” said Marlins player José Ureña.

Players could also be seen in Wynwood passing out merchandise with the new logo on it and posing for photos with fans at Coyo Taco.

They even got a lesson in firefighting at a fire station in Hialeah.

The Fish also went to Broward County to hand out hats at AutoNation in Fort Lauderdale.

Shoppers at the Marlins store inside the park were pleased with the new look.

“I’m definitely in love with these new threads,” said one fan.

Back outside, the holiday help was in full display. Even Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on hand to pass out holiday turkeys.

Residents continued to line up outside the park, Thursday evening.

The Marlins are scheduled to renovate the ballfield at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place on Monday.

