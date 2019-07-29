Miami Marlins help restore Tropical Park baseball field

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have teamed up with Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation to restore one of Tropical Park’s baseball fields.

The two organizations put the finishing touches on one of park’s fields, Monday.

Last year, the team donated $170,000 to restore several of the park’s fields.

Maria I. Nardi, the park’s director, said she’s hopeful these updates will be beneficial for everyone in the community.

“Tropical Park — as everyone knows — is one of our most popular parks in this community,” Nardi said. “It serves as the heart of the community, as the center of this community. Young and old come and play here, to enjoy the outdoors, to reconnect with sports and with nature.”

The renovation project includes reconditioning the infield clay, drainage improvements, laying down new sod and putting up new fencing.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.