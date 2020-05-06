Miami Marlins Foundation teaming up with AT&T to deliver food at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins Foundation is showing their support to nurses in honor of nurses week.

The foundation teamed up with AT&T to deliver food to the staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday.

As many as 3,000 meals were distributed through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund.

Roy Hawkins Jr., a nurse, said, “To have the community take an opportunity to really serve them, to bring food, to share the love, I think it means the world to them and it means the world to me.”

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Miami Marlins Foundation, said, “Showing that we care for our hometown heroes and that’s where we want to be front and center and support our local community.”

In return, the staff showed their appreciation, sending out a group photo saying “thank you” to the Marlins.

