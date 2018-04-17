Miami Marine Stadium listed on National Register of Historic Places

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key has been designated as a historic place by the National Park Service.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner made the announcement Tuesday that the stadium is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Miami Marine Stadium is one of the state of Florida’s most unique architectural and historic resources,” said Detzner.

The stadium was constructed and opened in 1963 through a collaboration between Cuban-American architect Hilario Candela and engineer Jack Meyer. Its design has since served as a reflection of the modernist architectural characteristics of the mid-1960s.

Candela described the stadium to be a place “…where the land and the sea kiss.”

Various events were hosted at the venue for almost 30 years until its closing in 1992, following the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The stadium has since received recognition for its mid-century design by World Monuments Fund and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, among others.

