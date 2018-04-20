Miami Marine Stadium hosts watercraft race for 1st time in over 26 years

The historic Miami Marine Stadium is set to host watercraft racing events this weekend, and 7News got a tour before the event makes waves.

The 2018 P1 AquaX US Series is scheduled to take place at the venue on Saturday and Sunday, and will take over Key Biscayne with eight boats and more than 105 personal watercraft zipping around at up to 70 miles per hour.

“It’s going to be action-packed, thrilling racing,” said Azam Rangoonwala, the CEO of Powerboat P1. “It’s the first time that anyone has raced at the Marine Stadium in over 26 years, after Hurricane Andrew.”

The P1 Miami Grand Prix will be making history in the best place possible.

“This is the closest that you’re going to get to racing on the water, in terms of being a spectator. I mean, you’re right here,” Rangoonwala said. “This was built for boat racing. They dug this out for people to watch boat racing, so you’re not going to find a better place anywhere in the world for this.”

In order for all of this to take place, they had to overcome some challenges.

“We do run a marine mammal observation program where we look for manatees and sea turtles,” Rangoonwala said. “If there is one, then we do actually stop racing and we wait for them to move.”

The focus now is on putting the final touches around the marine stadium, and there is plenty to look forward to.

“This is all about racing; this is all about having a good time,” Rangoonwala said. “We’re going to have vendors, we’re going to have food trucks out here.”

Racer Anthony Radetic said his wife and children love coming to events like this. “It’s a good family event, and kind of addictive, too,” he said.

Patrons aren’t the only one excited for the big weekend. “I’m getting goose bumps just talking about it, so make sure you come out here and check it out,” Rangoonwala said.

The goal is to bring the event back to Miami in 2019.

