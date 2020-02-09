Miami Marathon participants include seasoned runners, first-timers, first responders

MIAMI (WSVN) - Participants in this year’s Miami Marathon & Half Marathon included seasoned runners, first-time marathoners and first responders raising awareness for a good cause.

7News cameras captured participants lining up and beginning the race in front of the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami at 6 a.m., Sunday.

Tanzanian runner Saidi Juma Makula was the man to cross the finish line, and Peruvian runner Aydee Loayza Huaman was the first female to finish the race.

The 18th annual race featured over 20,000 participants who made their way through parts of downtown Miami, Miami Beach and Coconut Grove.

A group of over 200 firefighters walked the marathon wearing full gear to honor Miami firefighter Danny Alvarez, who lost his battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in 2014. Miami Beach firefighter Claudio Navas first walked the marathon in full gear in 2015 to honor Alvarez.

“We need people to know heroes have bad days, and all you have to do is pick up the phone and call your brother and sisters, call the 1-800 number, get help,” Navas said.

The event also attracted family members to participate together, such as father-son duo Joe and Jack Findaro. Joe is a seasoned marathon runner who has participated in 36 marathons and 57 triathlons, and Jack, his son, participated in his first marathon on Sunday.

“It’s harder than I thought but a lot of fun,” Jack said. “The crowd is pushing you forward, so it’s a great atmosphere.”

When asked how it felt to cross the finish line, Joe said, “Well, we randomly met at the very end.”

The run also included a group of avid runners from Aventura.

“We love to run,” one member of the group said. “This is our mid-life crisis. Instead of going out partying and motorcycles, we run. We run marathons.”

“Friendship, fellowship, this is about our team, friends, brothers and sisters,” a second member said.

After the medals were given out, participants will set their training schedule to prepare for next year’s marathon.

