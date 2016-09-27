Miami man with Alzheimer’s missing

MIAMI (WSVN) - UPDATE: Manuel Garcia has been found and reunited with his family, according to police.

Police asked for the public’s help finding a missing man who, they said, has Alzheimer’s disease.

City of Miami Police said Manuel Garcia, 79, was last seen Monday wearing a black shirt, white undershirt, tan pants, navy blue shoes and a black backpack.

Garcia stands at 5 feet and 3 inches and has blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Northwest 49 Street and 18th Avenue, on Monday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6310.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.