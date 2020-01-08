Miami man wins $15 million lottery jackpot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man just hit the jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, Gilberto Concepcion won $15 million from the Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game.

Concepcion took the lump sum payment of $10,440,000.

Officials said the Fresco Y Mas where Concepcion purchased the ticket will also receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the ticket.

