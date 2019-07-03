Miami man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is now celebrating his newfound wealth after he won $1 million form a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 55-year-old David Montalvo claimed a $1 million top prize he won from a $5 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC scratch-off ticket.

David Montalvo from Miami turned $5 into $1 MILLION playing the GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game! RETWEET to congratulate him! pic.twitter.com/PFrQ6SoDz2 — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 3, 2019

Montalvo chose to receive a lump sum payment of $705,000.

Lottery officials said Montalvo purchased the ticket at a Southwest Miami-Dade Publix. The Publix will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.