Miami man traveled to Lakeland to kidnap, rape 10-year-old girl, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in central Florida say a Miami resident traveled to Lakeland in order to kidnap and sexually assault a 10-year-old girl.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 23-year-old Jonathan Fundora drove to the area after meeting the young girl online. He arranged to meet her in person in a series of texts and messages on Facebook over the course of six weeks, according to the sheriff.

The little girl left a note on her pillow, claiming she would be meeting up with a girl friend who needed help. The note said she would be gone for several days and not to worry, Fox 13 reports.

One of the girl’s parents found the note and immediately called the sheriff’s office. Deputies reviewed the 10-year-old’s online messages, and tracked them down at a nearby Motel 6 just 35 minutes later.

Judd said deputies found the young girl hiding in a bathroom, wearing a pink dog collar and pacifier. The sheriff said Fundora had picked her up at the end of her street. Both the victim and Fundora told detectives they had engaged in sexual intercourse. A sexual assault kit confirmed the rape.

According to the sheriff, Fundora defended his actions, saying he thought the girl was 14 or 15 years old. But Judd pointed out the password to Fundora’s computer was the child’s date of birth.

“This suspect groomed and manipulated a little girl online and then traveled all the way to Polk County to sexually abuse her. He is the poster child for why it is critical that parents monitor their children’s activities online,” Sheriff Judd said.

Fundora, a manager of a Burger King restaurant in Miami, faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault on a minor under 12, possession of child pornography and traveling to meet a minor. If convicted of kidnapping, Fundora faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

