MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man won a stone crab eating contest in the Florida Keys.

Some hungry contestants chowed down on stone crabs in Marathon over the weekend.

The goal of the contest was to quickly crack and eat 25 claws.

The winner, 55-year-old Juan Mallen from Miami, reclaimed his title after finishing the feast in just 14 minutes and 29 seconds.

“I feel great about getting the title back because I lost it last year and I feel like I can always come here and win,” he said, “but it’s great that I always have competition.”

Mallen currently holds the record of 12 minutes and 54 seconds, set back in 2017.

This year was Mallen’s third win and his fifth contest overall.

