KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man is facing some trouble in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27-year-old Moises Esau Rodriguez Alvarenga on Saturday after he allegedly used a speargun to catch lobster and was in possession of an undersized snapper while fishing in a restricted area.

He is facing multiple charges including harvesting lobster in a sanctuary, illegally spearfishing lobster, illegally spearfishing in the Upper Keys, possession of an undersized mangrove snapper and failure to possess a measuring device in the water.

MCSO officials said Rodriguez Alvarenga was also cited for not having a diving flag, a fishing license and for not having a lobster endorsement.

