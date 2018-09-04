Miami man claims former coworker tried to break into his truck

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man said he woke up to find a former coworker of his trying to break into his truck.

City of Miami Police said they got a call at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying a man was trying to break into some vehicles near Northwest 41st Street and Seventh Avenue.

Nestor Manuel Sanchez, who lives in a house in the area, said he woke up to neighbors knocking on his door to tell him that someone was breaking into his truck. He said he walked outside and saw the man trying to steal some shoes.

Sanchez and his neighbors then fought the man off until police arrived.

“I had to defend myself because he was leaving and we had to grab him,” Sanchez said. “He hit us until the police arrived, and he said we hit him.”

Sanchez said he used to work with the suspect, and that he’s been targeted by him before.

Police have since taken the suspect into custody. It is unknown what charges, if any, he will face.

