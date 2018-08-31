Miami man charged with DUI in fatal I-95 crash that left 4 dead, 11 hurt

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been charged with DUI in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Authorities said a group of motorcyclists were traveling north along I-95 when one of them crashed near Northwest 62nd Street, shortly after 1 a.m., Friday.

“Good Samaritans that were also traveling northbound on 95 stopped to assist, at which time a white van traveling northbound on I-95 collided into the vehicles and onto all those pedestrians that were trying to assist the motorcycle victim,” said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Joe Sanchez.

Officials said 42-year-old Lionel Orrego was intoxicated when he plowed through the pedestrians. He was charged with four counts of DUI manslaughter.

According to FHP, at least four people have died and a total of 11 were injured.

“It hurts, my heart felt something different,” said a motorcyclist only identified as Primo, who was visiting fellow riders at Jackson Memorial Hospital. “I was just with one of them yesterday. It hurt to think that that was the last time.”

Primo said Thursday night is bike night, and the bikers were just enjoying their ride before the tragic wreck.

“Hopefully, everybody pays attention. We deal with a lot of bad driving and crazy people,” the motorcyclist said. “I guess it’s the life we live.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.