Miami man arrested for attempted murder after using firearm, missile

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of shooting at a police officer was stopped Friday in Miami.
Antranard Womble was arrested for attempted felony murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and for shooting a deadly missile.
He is being held on $35,000 bond.
According to the arrest report, a witness said they saw Womble shooting at the officer’s unmarked vehicle during a traffic stop.
The shooting happened near Northwest 54th Street and 22nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Three others were taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.