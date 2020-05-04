Miami man arrested for attempted murder after using firearm, missile

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of shooting at a police officer was stopped Friday in Miami.

Antranard Womble was arrested for attempted felony murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and for shooting a deadly missile.

He is being held on $35,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, a witness said they saw Womble shooting at the officer’s unmarked vehicle during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened near Northwest 54th Street and 22nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Three others were taken into custody.

