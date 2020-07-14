Miami man arrested, charged after rough arrest caught on camera

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tough takedown between police officers and a man was caught on camera by witnesses in downtown Miami.

The arrest took place on Northeast First Avenue, Monday afternoon.

The incident reportedly began after a man, identified by police as Roberto Casado, 37, was accused of taking $14,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the area which led to a fight in the street.

Police were called, and they said he refused to cooperate.

“Turn around,” said one officer.

“I will,” said Casado.

“Stop resisting,” said one officer.

“Come on, I can’t breathe, man,” Casado said.

In the video, the Casado is heard saying he cannot breathe multiple times. The video also appears to show an officer giving him an elbow to the head while he was on the ground.

Police said they tried to use a taser on Casado after he tried biting an officer on the hand.

Casado was charged with battery, grand theft, resisting an officer with violence among other charges.

He is set to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

WSVN has reached out to Miami Police for a statement on the arrest.

