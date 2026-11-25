MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who uses a wheelchair was critically injured after her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times during an argument at their Miami home, deputies said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Marcos Enrique Sanchezpaz, 42, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman late Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The two had been dating for two years and lived together. Deputies said they did not know what started the argument.

“My boyfriend stabbed me,” the woman told deputies before paramedics took her to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said she also called her son on FaceTime from the floor and told him the same thing.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the woman to a Kendall trauma center in critical condition, where she underwent emergency surgery.

She suffered a lacerated spleen, bleeding in her lungs, multiple wounds to her torso and a broken rib, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Sanchezpaz left before they arrived but returned shortly afterward.

When they took him into custody, deputies said they saw what appeared to be blood spatter on his right foot.

Paramedics took him to Jackson West Hospital because he was incoherent, according to the affidavit.

Sanchezpaz was arrested early Wednesday and charged with one count of attempted felony murder.

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