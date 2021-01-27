Miami man arrested again after jumping into waterway to evade police

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he tried to evade police in a Miami waterway.

The arrest took place in the area of North River Drive and 26th Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Police arrested Hiojann Suarez on a number of different charges including armed robbery and grand theft.

Police said Suarez was on house arrest.

He took off running from Miami-Dade Corrections officers before jumping into the water to escape being detained by officers, according to police.

7News cameras captured the moment Suarez was rescued from the water and put to sit in a police boat.

Suarez has since been taken back to jail.

