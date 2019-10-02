Miami man arrested after stabbing dog in head

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after subjecting a dog to an alarming attack that left her with terrifying injuries.

The dog’s owner blamed the attack on a man that the community refers to as a nuisance neighbor.

The black and white girl with the happy tail had a terrible experience, with an ugly injury to prove it.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Northwest 51st Terrace in Miami, Tuesday night.

Carmen Pichardo, Lola’s owner, said 3-year-old Lola was stabbed in the head in her own front yard.

Pichardo’s 40-year-old neighbor, Marshall Land, is now behind bars. He was arrested around 11 p.m., Wednesday night.

Land told officials Lola was trying to jump the fence.

Lola’s owner said that is not what happened.

“He had a book bag, and he just threw it on the other side, and eventually he probably got a pocket knife out his pocket and decided to stab the dog,” said Pichardo. “I mean, they are lovely animals, and to get hurt like that is unbelievable.”

Lola is doing OK and did not even need stitches.

Land now faces charges of animal cruelty.

Land is being held on $7,500 bond, and he has been ordered to stay away from Lola’s home and her owners.

