MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Marshals at the Miami International Airport arrested a South Florida man accused of conspiring with his brother to steal thousands of dollars from Department of Veterans Affairs.

Daniel Barros was taken into custody when his flight from Madrid landed at MIA, Sunday afternoon.

Crazy coincidence just happened. The guy I did a story on for allegedly stealing thousands from Veterans Affairs was on my flight to Miami from Madrid just now. US Marshals arrested Daniel Barros right when we landed. Here’s my original story: https://t.co/hgxjZt0vJS pic.twitter.com/75ipJLXvwA — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) July 22, 2018

Barros and his brother, former VA Police Officer Adolfo Barros, are accused of stealing almost $100,000 from the Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program.

Investigators said Adolfo Barros signed his brother up to be his paid caregiver, and for two years they collected a monthly check.

The brothers now face up to 20 years in prison.

