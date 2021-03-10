Miami Lighthouse for the Blind vaccinates 50 program participants for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind has given out COVID-19 vaccines to several program participants.

A total of 50 program participants received their doses Wednesday morning near Southwest Sixth Street and Seventh Court.

The service is offered in honor of the challenges the visually impaired face, especially throughout the course of the pandemic.

Visual impairments also make it difficult to practice social distancing protocols as well as securing transportation to vaccination sites.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.