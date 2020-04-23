Miami Lighthouse for the Blind gives out diapers to parents of visually-impaired children

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Lighthouse for the Blind has given out bundles of diapers to parents enrolled in their Blind Babies program.

The program supports and empowers parents with visually impaired children.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins and State Rep. Nicholas Duran, D-Miami-Dade County, stopped by on Thursday to help with the distribution.

“Diapers are expensive, as you know, and so this gives the families of these children the ability to have diapers to care for their kids safely,” Higgins said.

“Anything we can do to help ease that burden on folks and families, particularly these families that Miami Lighthouse has been working with, that’s what I’m here to do,” Duran said.

Farm Share gave the diapers to Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, and there were several different sizes available.

