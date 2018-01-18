Miami library built in 1941 receives renovations

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida library that has been around for decades has begun getting a new makeover.

Construction at the Dorsey Memorial Library on Northwest 17th Street and First Court will be getting renovated, and Miami leaders, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, were on hand at Wednesday’s ceremony.

The library, which was opened in 1941, was Miami’s second library and originally built only for the city’s African-American residents to use.

The land was donated by Dana A. Dorsey, one of Miami’s most prominent black businessmen and philanthropists.

