Miami leaders hold groundbreaking for project to reduce flooding in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for a project aimed at preventing floods around Mary Brickell Village.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, city commissioners and business owners broke ground on the project, Tuesday.

The project will fix drainage and roadway issues near the outdoor mall.

The area repeatedly floods during king tides and hurricanes, which affects the streets, stores and restaurants in the area.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.