Miami lawn business burglarized again after being hit several times

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners of a lawn business in Miami have been left without a way to make a living after thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of equipment — and this is not the first time this has happened to them.

The small business has been hit so many times that the owners asked the location of their business be kept secret. However, they said the burglaries have really started to affect their bottom line.

“Blowers, weed eaters, hedge trimmers, chainsaws — all the stuff I need on a daily basis to make money,” said business owner Derek Cox.

Cox said a total of $5,000 to $6,000 in equipment was stolen.

Cox, who owns the business with his father Darrel Cox, said they were hit in the middle of the night, Thursday. “It cuts us back, probably, a couple months,” Cox said.

Cox believes there was a level of sophistication when it came to robbing the business. The culprit had to cut through a fence, climb under a trailer and break a lock.

Darrel Cox originally spoke with 7News in 2017, after someone stole $15,000 worth of equipment. After that incident, the owners stepped up security, but it was not enough.

“[We’re] out here on a day-to-day basis, six days a week, it’s not an easy job,” Cox said.

Cox said it should be easy to spot his equipment because he spray-painted all of it red.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.