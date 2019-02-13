Miami Lakes Middle School students need help to reach national competition

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students hope to make their case on a national stage, but the young scholars of law and government at Miami Lakes Middle School need help.

“We want to prove to everyone that didn’t believe in us, that we can do it,” eighth-grade student Melanie Mahmoodi said.

Students like Mahmoodi are reigning state champions.

They’ve placed first in multiple competitions, testing their knowledge of law, the constitution and government.

All of it coming from an intensive course here at Miami Lakes taught by Lisa Deyarza.

Deyarza said, “They have to know Supreme Court cases, they have to know documents, they have to know current events and how they relate to the constitution, so there’s a lot of law that they must be aware of.”

The self-described underdogs are now headed to Washington, D.C. in May to represent Florida in the national competition.

However, the students need $35,000 to attend the competition.

Parent Karina Mahmoodi is working to drum up support and getting the word out about a GoFundMe page with only three weeks to raise most of the money needed.

“They really deserve that win, and I believe that they really deserve to go to nationals and represent Dade County and the state of Florida,” Karina Mahmoodi said.

“A lot of us come from working-class families, and for us, being first in a lot of things is extremely fundamental,” Melanie Mahmoodi said.

The students hope they will have the opportunity to be first on their biggest stage yet.

School officials said every dollar counts.

If you would like to donate, please go to this GoFundMe link:

www.gofundme.com/htjcb-we-the-people-nationals

