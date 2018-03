MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes attorney accused in a fatal hit-and-run is now out of jail.

Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa bonded out of jail on Friday and is to remain under house arrest.

He is accused of striking 26-year old Tatum Halloway with his vehicle, Dec. 6, before driving away and returning home.

The victim died at the scene.

