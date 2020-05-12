Miami Lakes law group buys, donates N95 masks to Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the community came together to buy and donate N95 masks to first responders nearly a month after nearly one million masks were seized by the federal government.

The Ward Law Group donated more than 1,000 masks to Miami-Dade Police officers, Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m just completely humbled, and I’m very proud of this community, and I’m very proud of this police department, and that is why we are slowly opening up, because it’s the work that’s been put together by all of us,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.

The law firm said they wanted to donate the masks to the officers, so they can protect themselves while they protect the community.

“Their job is to protect and serve our community, and it’s our great honor to be able to protect and serve them in some small way by donating this PPE, the N95 masks and the hand sanitizer, which we distributed to the officers,” Greg Ward said.

The law group, which specializes in representing car accident victims, works closely with the police, so they deemed it important to show their support and gratitude.

Ward Law Group also provided lunch for the police officers.

