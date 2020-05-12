Miami Lakes law group buys, donates N95 masks to MDPD amid pandemic

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the community came together to buy and donate N95 masks to first responders nearly a month after close to one million masks were seized by the federal government.

The Ward Law Group will be donating the masks to Miami-Dade Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

They want to donate the masks to the officers so they can protect themselves while they protect the community.

The law group, which specializes in representing car accident victims, works closely with the police, so they deemed it important to show their support and gratitude.

They will also be providing lunch for police officers.

