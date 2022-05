MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Miami Lakes was possibly struck by lightning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home along Lake Childs Court off East Miami Lake Way, Thursday night.

There was a light haze and smoke inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.