Miami Lakes family takes precautions, hosts smaller Nochebuena celebration amid pandemic

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes family is hosting a smaller than normal Nochebuena celebration, and they have taken several precautions to keep themselves safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rodriguez family said they are meeting only with the family members they have consistently spent time with, and they tried to get tested every two weeks to be safe.

“Nochebuena to us is very special, not only because we get together, but it’s also the birth of Jesus,” Idania Rodriguez said.

The meaning of Nochebuena, even in 2020, remains the same. Like every other holiday, families have made adjustments to safely celebrate during the pandemic.

“Usually, we have a big party here — 40, 50 people,” Esteban Rodriguez said. “This year, we’re scaling down to just the immediate family. We’re responsible people, and we don’t want to risk anybody.”

“It’s going to feel weird, different because we have a lot of family that’s not here,” Idania said. “We’re missing [Esteban’s] family. We’re missing other families.”

Lots of sacrifices have been made for 2020’s edition of Nochebuena to make sure loved ones remain healthy.

Maybe Nochebuena in 2021 will just be like old times.

“Hopefully, next year that we will have a big party,” Esteban said.

