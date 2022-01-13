MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - COVID-19 home tests are in extremely short supply. Because of the omicron outbreak, they’re hard to find at pharmacies.

A South Florida factory is cranking out the coveted kits around the clock.

Demetech is where people are working hard to meet the national demand for masks and testing kits.

Inside this unassuming Miami Lakes factory, hundreds of workers are producing millions and millions of masks and COVID testing kits.

“We’re trying to make as many as we can,” said President of Demetech Corp. Luis Arguello.

It’s a 24-7 operation to meet a desperate demand.

“We’ve been working for the past two years around the clock,” said Arguello.

Demetech corporation has been producing personal protective equipment since the pandemic started.

“We make surgical masks, which are these, which are adults,” said Arguello.

They ramped up operations with the recent COVID-19 spike.

“When there were no antigen testing, we had the facilities, we had the people, we could pivot them and start manufacturing close to a million test kits every day,” said Arguello.

This comes as the Biden administration announced it would make high quality masks free and available to all Americans.

They’re also making good on it’s promise to mail out a half a billion COVID-19 kits.

“It’s estimated that we will hit approximately 15 million tests per day, and we’ll have over 375 million at-home rapid test in January alone. That’s a huge leap,” said President Joe Biden.

With the national need, this Miami Lakes corporation is answering the call.

“The goal of our company is to be able to supply testing and masks to all Americans who need it,” said Arguello.

As far as the 200 million masks go, they’re still looking for a buyer, and with President Biden’s most recent announcement, they’re hoping to find someone soon.

