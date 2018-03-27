Miami Lakes attorney arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes attorney has been arrested and charged in connection to a December hit-and-run that killed a woman.

Marcus Gonzalez-Balboa was escorted into a jail in West Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

According to police, Gonzalez-Balboa is responsible for the death of 26-year-old Tatum Holloway from Traverse, Michigan.

Investigators said Gonzalez-Balboa struck Holloway with his car at the intersection of Miami Lakes Drive and Fairway Drive, and then drove off.

No one answered the door at Gonzalez-Balboa’s home, but a witness spoke to 7News the morning of the crash, and said he saw Holloway lying on the ground.

“I hear the police coming from everywhere — That’s a lot of cars,” said the witness. “I saw a body in the corner.”

Gonzalez-Balboa now faces four charges, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and tampering with physical evidence.

Gonzalez-Balboa is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Holloway worked at a private art gallery called Park West.

In a statement to 7News, Park West vice president of marketing John Lichtenberg said, “Park West is a family business, and this tragedy hit us all very hard. She was a wonderful and bright young lady, and our sincere thoughts and prayers continue to be with her family and loved ones.”

Holloway’s family has filed a civil suit in this case.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.