SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Killian Senior High has been put on lockdown.

The school, located at 10655 SW 97th Ave., was put on lockdown at around noon, Friday.

Police have not specified why the school is on lockdown, only saying that it is an active investigation.

A controlled dismissal is expected to take place shortly.

