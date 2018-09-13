Miami Killian High School evacuated due to reports of gas smell

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have evacuated Miami Killian High School after someone reported smelling gas in a laboratory.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools, the school was evacuated as a precaution after reports of a the smell in one of the chemistry labs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the Hazmat team is currently checking the building out as a precaution before they let the students back into the classrooms.

