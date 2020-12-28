Miami Jewish Health to begin vaccinating patients, staff on Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Another South Florida health facility is gearing up to roll out more COVID-19 vaccines to some of its patients.

Miami Jewish Health is the latest facility selected by the state to distribute doses of the vaccine.

Employees and patients at the state’s largest nursing home are set to receive the vaccine Monday afternoon.

“We’re going where the risk is greatest,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis issued an executive order last week putting residents 65 and older at the front of the line.

The governor’s move appears to sidestep the CDC’s recommendations to include a number of essential workers.

“Our effort here is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. That’s really what we’re trying to do here,” said Mount Sinai Medical Center COO Angel Pallin.

“We’re going to open it up to Mount Sinai patients that are 75 years or greater,” Pallin said.

The hospital representative said the shots will be given out by appointment only, and to patients already in their system.

They also plan to vaccinate residents in senior homes in Miami Beach.

Testing sites continue to see long lines as they reopened after Christmas.

The state reported more than 23,000 coronavirus cases since Christmas Eve, ahead of an expected surge following holiday gatherings.

Residents and staff at Miami Jewish Health are not required to get the vaccine.

