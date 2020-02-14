Miami Jewish Health allows husband to move in to be closer to ailing wife

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - It’s a story of endless love just in time for Valentine’s Day.

David and Sheila Ruskin have been married for 60 years, and for the last seven, Sheila’s been at Miami Jewish Health receiving care around the clock.

For years, David drove every day from Aventura, and eventually, it became too much of a strain.

In order to be closer to his longtime love, Miami Jewish Health allowed him to move in just a lawn’s walk away thanks to the center’s Independent Living Facility.

“It grows through the years. It becomes more and more and more important to you,” said David. “You can’t be with someone for 50-some odd years, and if they get a disability, you can’t just throw them away. You can’t.”

David also said he’s got big plans for the big day. It includes a balloon and a box filled with goodies.

