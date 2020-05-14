Miami Jackson High School senior will continue to help communities in need as she heads to college

MIAMI (WSVN) - One graduate at Miami Jackson Senior High School is not only a standout student, but is known to help the community.

Shirley Campos was captain of the majorette squad at her school, a Silver Knights award nominee and student class president.

“I want to leave a legacy and break any barrier that comes my way,” Campos said.

She is already breaking barriers as the first person in her family to head to college.

Campos was accepted into 30 colleges and was offered $1,002,528 in scholarship money.

She accepted an offer to stay local and attend Florida International University.

“I chose FIU because the program there they accepted me to. I feel like it’s diverse and it’s a place where I will fit in and feel at home,” Campos said.

She will be pursuing a career in nursing as the pandemic has inspired her now more than ever to become a healthcare hero, but decision mostly stems from the limited healthcare system in her parent’s native country of Nicaragua.

“My family members have passed away due to poor health facilities and I want to increase and better the health facilities, and help people to get better even though in these situations they’re putting their lives at risk, but they’re saving lives and making a difference,” she said.

Campos is not only hoping to make a difference but has already done so for so many. She has founded a non-profit organization serving the youth in low socioeconomic communities.

“I’m a co-founder with my friend Stephanie Jean Charles. We wanted to help low-income communities have a chance for a change, so that’s where the name originated from, Chances for a Change, so people can have a chance to better their lives and have a change in their lives,” she said.

Campos may not be on the frontlines just yet but she is already making a difference. She has collected hundreds of books to donate to children in the community.

Her mother and the rest of her family are so proud of what she has accomplished in her life.

Campos also has some words of advice for future graduates.

“Hard work and dedication, as well as enjoying yourself, because if you’re not passionate about something, you’re not going to work as hard or be motivated as much to complete the task,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.