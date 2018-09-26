Miami is 1 of 2 airports testing new security system

MIAMI (AP) — Miami International Airport is one of two airports picked by the TSA to test out a new security system meant to stop intruders.

The airport said in a statement Tuesday that lessons learned from the pilot program in Miami and at San Jose International Airport will be applied by the Transportation Security Administration at other airports nationwide.

The airport says that the pilot program will test emerging perimeter-intrusion detection tools that have been used in other public venues. An airport spokesman didn’t respond to an email asking for specifics.

The cost of the pilot program is $5 million and it’s being funded with federal money.

The TSA is sending a team to Miami by November to set up the program with airport officials.

