MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami International Auto Show returns on Saturday.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the show.

Hundreds of classic cars will be on display at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Some new models will also be featured, like the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.

“The Miami International Auto Show is just thrilled to be back,” said Miami International Auto Show spokesperson John Kiskinis. “It’s been two years since our last auto show and we really wanted to provide an entertainment experience that the community can thoroughly enjoy.”

The event will also host a ride and drive, inviting guests to get behind the wheel of the most popular cars.

The Miami International Auto Show will be open through Oct. 24th.

