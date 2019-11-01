Miami International Auto Show kicks off 49th year in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami International Auto Show has kicked off its 49th year with some classic cars and a major announcement on the show’s future.

Organizers of the show have decided to delay their 50th anniversary celebration to February 2021. They are calling the decision a ”new beginning” to the annual event.

Automakers rolled out the best of the best at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Friday.

“Today, we’re introducing the smallest SUV available in America,” philanthropist and car dealership owner Rick Case said. “It’s called the Hyundai Venue. Plus, the feature vehicle of this show is the Hyundai Palisade — the all new big SUV.”

Preparations have started for the 50th anniversary show in 2021.

