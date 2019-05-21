Miami International Airport’s TSA uses 3D CT scanner to detect explosives

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s Transportation Security Administration unveiled a new 3D scanner at a security checkpoint lane.

The 3D computer tomography scanner was put to use on Tuesday morning to detect explosives as well as other prohibited items in carry-on bags.

“With this new CT technology, passengers can now keep their laptop computers in their bag,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director Dan Ronan. “The image that we get on the screen is so sharp and so clear, and with our ability to rotate it we can see everything we need to see in a laptop.”

The 3D CT scanner displays an image that can be rotated on three different axis for a TSA officer to get a 360-degree view.

The scanner at MIA is one of the first 18 units of its kind at U.S. airport checkpoints.

“MIA is now one of 18 U.S. airports testing this cutting-edge 3D technology for the screening of carry-on bags,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director Ken Pyatt.

The 2D scanners normally used show the items in what looks like a flat image, in two dimensions.

“Basically, it’s just a picture that the TSA officer has to analyze to determine if there’s any threats in that bag,” said Ronan.

The checkpoint process is now expected to move along faster for travelers putting their belongings in the 3D scanners.

“Our common continuing goal is to ensure the security of passengers and aircraft, and the installation of the CT system takes us a long way to achieving that goal,” said Ronan.

Over the span of several years, more CT scanners are set to replace the current scanners at MIA checkpoints, starting with a few more by the end of 2019.

